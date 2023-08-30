Tyler County Neches River Wildfire pulls together resources from across state

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A recent fire in Tyler County had a substantial cost in terms of the resources used to fight it. It was labeled the Neches River Wildfire.

Numerous wildfires have been fought in East Texas using the resources of area fire departments and a large contingent from the Texas A&M Forest Service. Other agencies from across the country have supplied manpower and equipment to assist.

The recent Neches River Wildfire was not the largest one the forest service and other agencies have fought, but it was costly in how it depleted needed resources.

“A lot of moving parts had to come together really quick to get that much equipment and personnel on a fire that quickly,” said Chris Joyner of the US Department of Agriculture Forest Service. “It went up to about 200 acres. It could have been much larger. We are by no means through the fire danger we’re experiencing here, so there’s a lot of resources pumped into the eastern part of Texas, waiting for the next fire.”

Joyner said the US Forest Service is committing more resources to fires in the southern region until the fire danger is deemed over.

To see the full list of Texas wildfires, visit the Texas A&M Forest Service website.

