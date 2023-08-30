Trial begins for Dallas man accused of human trafficking in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Trial began for a Dallas man accused of human trafficking on Wednesday.

Korwin Jerard Jones, 34, also known as De’Vonta BMT, was accused of participating in human trafficking in April 2020 after a Texas Ranger contacted an investigator in Smith County with information about a prostitute Jones was allegedly managing. The ranger said he suspected Jones of facilitating prostitution and said he may live in Tyler.

During the trial on Wednesday, the state called a detective from Plano, Joe Clagett, as a witness. Clagett has worked in intelligence since 2018 and said he focuses on narcotics, gambling and prostitution. He became involved in this case in March of 2020 when a ranger notified him about it and he began researching related websites. Clagett said he found an ad with a subject that appeared young on a listcrawler website, and he had an officer set up a “date” with her.

Clagett said the prostitute chose a motel as the location, and he ran surveillance from outside, where he saw the prostitute get into a car and leave. The officer he was working with said the prostitute changed the location to a different motel, but regardless, Clagett said, agreement to commit sexual acts with a prostitute is a crime whether the acts take place or not.

The officers identified Carly Sofia Loughmiller, 22, of Hawkins, as the prostitute who made the arrangement, Clagett said. Loughmiller is also charged with assisting in the trafficking of a minor, but she herself was not underage at the time, according to Clagett.

A Texas Ranger obtained Loughmiller’s cellphone, which Clagett said had valuable information. He said a pimp usually handles communication with Johns, speaking as though they are the prostitute.

The officers arrested Loughmiller for other outstanding warrants at that time but didn’t file a prostitution case.

Clagett said if a person is under 17, it is generally presumed they are being coerced.

The defense then spoke, pointing out Clagett assumed Loughmiller was a juvenile, but she was not. The defense claimed the officers found meth in her possession.

The state argued a majority of prostitutes have drugs on them and use fake names.

The defense then asked if the witness believes money is generally split between a prostitute and pimp, claiming there would be no financial incentive for a prostitute to work with a pimp if she could just act on her own.

Related:

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.