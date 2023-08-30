Texans place offensive lineman Green on injured reserve, ending the 2021 first-round pick’s season

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
The Houston Texans placed offensive linemen Kenyon Green on injured reserve Tuesday, ending the second-year player’s season
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans placed offensive linemen Kenyon Green on injured reserve Tuesday, ending the second-year player’s season.

Green injured his left shoulder in Houston's final preseason game against New Orleans on Sunday night. The 15th overall pick in the 2022 draft, Green played in 15 games with 14 starts as a rookie last season.

He was expected to start on an offensive line starring left tackle Laremy Tunsil to help protect new quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was the second overall pick in this year's draft.

Green joined the Texans after a stellar career at Texas A&M where he earned All-America honors in 2020 and 2021 and freshman All-America honors in 2019.

To address Green's injury, the Texans traded for Pittsburgh offensive lineman Kendrick Green on Tuesday. Houston sent a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Steelers in the deal.

Kendrick Green was a third-round pick in 2021 and played 15 games at center as a rookie. But he fell down the depth chart last season and was inactive for every game.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

