Smith County seeking public’s help finding missing felony suspect

Jason Charles
Jason Charles(Smith County)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County is asking for the public’s help finding a man charged with intoxication manslaughter who allegedly violated his bond conditions.

Jason Charles, 25, of Tyler, was arrested for intoxication manslaughter on Jan. 15, 2022, and posted bond on Feb. 15, 2022. According to a Smith County release, court records show that Charles has violated his bond conditions. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information about Charles or his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

Detox nurse says over-the-counter Narcan will change war on opiates
