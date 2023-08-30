Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Man arrested in Texarkana in connection with shooting that injured 4

Tristen McAllister, 19, arrested in connection with shooting that injured 4 in Texarkana
Tristen McAllister, 19, arrested in connection with shooting that injured 4 in Texarkana(Texarkana Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KLTV) - Texarkana police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that injured four, leaving two in critical condition.

On Tuesday, Tristen McAllister, 19, was detained at an emergency center in Texarkana after bringing a man in to be treated for gunshots wounds recieved at a shooting that had just occurred on the 300 block of Waterman Street. The man was reportedly in critical condition and transfer to a hospital for treatment.

Officers recognized the McAllister and the injured man as matching the description of two suspects in the shooting.

On Tuesday night, investigators obtained a warrant for McAllister’s arrest, saying they had enough evidence to show his involvment in the shooting.

Tristen McAllister was arrested and charged with engaging in organized crime – aggravated assault. He is currently being held in the Bi-State Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tyler police vehicle
New Texas law requiring ID at traffic stops goes into effect Friday
Body found behind store in Tyler
Jace Ogilvie
Tyler police arrest 1 in connection with shooting near Hubbard Middle School
Logo
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy killed in traffic crash
Police approach a pile of belongings near where the body was reported.
Body found in woods near Tyler loop

Latest News

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday.
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
KLTV's Lauren Tear interviews Leverett's Chapel Superintendent Matt Everett about 4-day school...
WebXtra: Leverett’s Chapel Superintendent talks about 4-day school week
KLTV's Lauren Tear interviews Leverett's Chapel Superintendent Matt Everett about 4-day school...
WebXtra: Leverett's Chapel Superintendent talks about 4-day school week
SWEPCO responding to Longview grassfire
WebXtra: SWEPCO responds to grassfire started by powerline on Hwy 80 in Longview