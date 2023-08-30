Man arrested in Texarkana in connection with shooting that injured 4

TEXARKANA, Texas (KLTV) - Texarkana police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that injured four, leaving two in critical condition.

On Tuesday, Tristen McAllister, 19, was detained at an emergency center in Texarkana after bringing a man in to be treated for gunshots wounds recieved at a shooting that had just occurred on the 300 block of Waterman Street. The man was reportedly in critical condition and transfer to a hospital for treatment.

Officers recognized the McAllister and the injured man as matching the description of two suspects in the shooting.

On Tuesday night, investigators obtained a warrant for McAllister’s arrest, saying they had enough evidence to show his involvment in the shooting.

Tristen McAllister was arrested and charged with engaging in organized crime – aggravated assault. He is currently being held in the Bi-State Jail on a $500,000 bond.

