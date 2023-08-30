Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Luka Doncic, Mavericks to play preseason game against Real Madrid

Luka Doncic is going back to where he got his start — for one game
Logo
Logo(NBA)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADRID (AP) — Luka Doncic is going back to where he got his start — for one game.

The NBA announced Wednesday that Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will play a preseason game in October against reigning EuroLeague champion Real Madrid in Spain. The game will be the NBA's eighth in the Spanish capital and 20th in Spain, and comes 35 years after an NBA team first played in the country in 1988.

Doncic, a four-time NBA All-Star and All-NBA First Team member, was just 13 when he joined Real Madrid and went on to become the youngest EuroLeague and EuroLeague Final Four MVP when he led Real Madrid to the 2018 title at age 19.

Real Madrid features Spanish legend and former NBA draftee Sergio Llull as well as former NBA players Rudy Fernández, Mario Hezonja, Džanan Musa, and Sergio Rodríguez. The team is the winningest in EuroLeague history with 11 titles.

The matchup marks the first preseason NBA game in Madrid since 2016, when Doncic and Real Madrid hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder. Prior to the game in Spain, the Mavericks will play two preseason games against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 5 and 7 as part of The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023.

“Bringing the live NBA experience directly to our passionate international fans is an important part of our year-round efforts to grow basketball and the NBA around the world,” NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum said in a release. “We’re excited for the Mavericks to play Real Madrid and look forward to engaging with fans from Spain and across Europe around this historic matchup.”

Real Madrid Ambassador Felipe Reyes said facing an NBA team “is always special,” but that's even more so with the “Real Madrid legend” Doncic coming to town.

The Boston Celtics were the first NBA team to play in Spain, facing the then Yugoslavian Men’s National Team and Real Madrid in 1988.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Most Read

A Tyler police vehicle
New Texas law requiring ID at traffic stops goes into effect Friday
Body found behind store in Tyler
Jace Ogilvie
Tyler police arrest 1 in connection with shooting near Hubbard Middle School
Logo
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy killed in traffic crash
Police approach a pile of belongings near where the body was reported.
Body found in woods near Tyler loop

Latest News

School hallway generic
Arkansas school district says it will continue offering AP African American Studies course
John Thurston
Arkansas secretary of state says he’ll run for treasurer next year
Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Candidates jump into Louisiana elections, and many races have no incumbent
FILE - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, July 18,...
SEC commissioner calls on Congress to set national standards for athlete compensation
Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola
Juveniles at Louisiana’s Angola maximum-security prison will move to new youth facility in the fall