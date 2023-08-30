Longview residents, businesses without power due to widespread outage
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Many in Longview are without power due to a widespread outage.
The city announced at about 10:15 a.m. that a large power outage had occurred.
City Hall, the Longview Public Library, several civic offices, the police department, fire department and more were without electricity.
SWEPCO has said it is a city-wide outage and estimated the power may be back on by 2 p.m.
Authorities asked residents to use caution while driving as many intersections are also without power. If traffic lights are out, the intersection should function as a four-way stop.
Officials did not mention a cause for the outage but said updates would be provided when available.
