Longview residents, businesses without power due to widespread outage

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Many in Longview are without power due to a widespread outage.

The city announced at about 10:15 a.m. that a large power outage had occurred.

City Hall, the Longview Public Library, several civic offices, the police department, fire department and more were without electricity.

SWEPCO has said it is a city-wide outage and estimated the power may be back on by 2 p.m.

Authorities asked residents to use caution while driving as many intersections are also without power. If traffic lights are out, the intersection should function as a four-way stop.

Officials did not mention a cause for the outage but said updates would be provided when available.

