Longview mission seeks donations to prepare for winter

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In this August heat, it’s hard to believe some are preparing for winter, but that’s just what an East Texas mission is doing.

The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission is already putting the word out that they need some necessary donations for the coming cold season.

Each winter the mission needs donations of warm clothing and other materials for their steady population of homeless and transient that come in from the elements.

Items needed are often those we take for granted.

“We always love to see jackets, for men women and children. Cold weather clothes, pants, blankets. Good socks, good underwear. If we could get started on that now in preparation, and have no last minute donations, we would certainly appreciate that,” said Mission Director of Longview Ministries Chase Rogers.

Rogers said with the winter needs, they’ll also gladly accept food and monetary donations.

