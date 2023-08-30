Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Livingston man pleads guilty to murder of father

Lynnie Chatman
Lynnie Chatman(Polk County Jail)
By Justin Hardcastle
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Livingston man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his father.

Lynnie Ray Chatman, 42, was accused of murder after his father was found dead in November 2021. An affidavit claimed he broke into his father’s home and was leaving when his father arrived. Chatman assaulted his father, stomping him while he was on the ground, took his Jeep keys and wallet and left, the affidavit said. Chatman and his co-defendant, Brooke Cormier, are accused of wrecking the Jeep the next day in the City of Liberty.

On Aug. 30, 2023, Chatman pleaded guilty to capital murder and accepted a 32-year prison sentence.

Cormier is also set to appear in court today.

