Lindale ISD launches firefighter certification program

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Lindale ISD is implementing a dual credit firefighter certification program in cooperation with the Lindale Fire Department and Tyler Junior College.

The Emergency Services program focuses on training CTE learners to respond to emergency situations, such as medical incidents and fires.

“TJC is very excited to provide the fire academy program in partnership with Lindale ISD,” said lead TJC instructor, Jeff Akin. “This program will give students the opportunity to graduate high school with a state certification in structural firefighting. This would not be possible without the strong partnership with Lindale ISD and the Lindale Volunteer Fire Department.”

The new track will be a two-year program giving students the chance to earn 24 hours of college credit and basic firefighter certification from the Texas Commission on Fire Protection. Lindale ISD is covering all costs associated with the program, including tuition, fees, textbooks, uniforms and gear rentals.

Classes will take place at Lindale High School, with some field trips to the Lindale Fire Department training facility for required skill exercises.

“Lindale Volunteer Fire Chief Joe Yeakley and the Lindale Volunteer Fire Department members are instrumental in making this program a success by providing students access to their fire training field and firefighting equipment,” said Akin. “Many of the Lindale firefighters are also heavily involved in student instruction. We look forward to providing students a pathway into the fire service career.”

Selected students will begin the program in their junior year and continue until the end of their senior year.

