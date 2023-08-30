Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hopkins County man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

James Neel (Source: Hopkins County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Sulphur Springs man has pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge in federal court.

On Tuesday, James Frank Neel, 76, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Plano to possesion of child pornography.

One of the documents signed states that Neel knew that the images he possessed depicted children engaged in sexually explicit conduct and did constitute child pornography. Neel also knew that he possessed more than 600 images of child pornography, including files depicting prepubescent minors.

Court documents state that a sentence has been agreed upon, which will be assessed following a presentence investigation. Neel was also charged with two other counts, which have been dropped in exchange for the plea.

Neel was arrested last year in Hopkins County in connection to evidence of child pronography found on his computer.

Previous Reporting: Hopkins County man arrested for alleged child porn possession

