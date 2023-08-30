Henderson County man arrested for threatening others with a gun over eviction notice

MURCHISON, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been arrested in Murchison after police say he used a gun to threaten people who were trying to serve him with an eviction notice.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the residence of Victor Orr, 51, and his wife Barbara Orr, 56, off Highway 31 in Murchison after recieving calls that Victor Orr was pointing a gun at individuals attempting to serve the Orrs with an eviction notice.

Victor Orr was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held in the Henderson County Jail on a bond of $300,000.

Barbara Orr was arrested for simple assault and also taken to the county jail, but was released with a date to appear in court.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.