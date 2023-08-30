Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Henderson County man arrested for threatening others with a gun over eviction notice

Victor Orr, arrested for threatening aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Victor Orr, arrested for threatening aggravated assault with a deadly weapon(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Travis Noriega
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURCHISON, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been arrested in Murchison after police say he used a gun to threaten people who were trying to serve him with an eviction notice.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the residence of Victor Orr, 51, and his wife Barbara Orr, 56, off Highway 31 in Murchison after recieving calls that Victor Orr was pointing a gun at individuals attempting to serve the Orrs with an eviction notice.

Victor Orr was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held in the Henderson County Jail on a bond of $300,000.

Barbara Orr was arrested for simple assault and also taken to the county jail, but was released with a date to appear in court.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tyler police vehicle
New Texas law requiring ID at traffic stops goes into effect Friday
Body found behind store in Tyler
Jace Ogilvie
Tyler police arrest 1 in connection with shooting near Hubbard Middle School
Logo
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy killed in traffic crash
Police approach a pile of belongings near where the body was reported.
Body found in woods near Tyler loop

Latest News

Jason Charles
Smith County seeking public’s help finding missing felony suspect
Cade Foehner
Shelbyville native Cade Foehner, Gabby Barrett expecting 3rd baby
Detox nurse says over-the-counter Narcan will change war on opiates
Detox nurse says over-the-counter Narcan will change war on opiates
KLTV's Lauren Tear interviews Leverett's Chapel Superintendent Matt Everett about 4-day school...
WebXtra: Leverett’s Chapel Superintendent talks about 4-day school week