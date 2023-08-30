Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - The hot, but not humid weather will continue for the rest of the week.  The high pressure that brings hotter temperatures will move back into the central portions of the nation this weekend, but thanks to the lasting effects of Idalia, it will be a much weaker high pressure than what we saw last week.  That means temperatures will flirt with triple digits this weekend, but most of East Texas should stay just shy of the 100 degree mark.  Slight chances for rain are back this weekend.  It won’t be enough to cancel any outdoor plans, but a few isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon, especially in southern counties of Deep East Texas.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tyler police vehicle
New Texas law requiring ID at traffic stops goes into effect Friday
Body found behind store in Tyler
Jace Ogilvie
Tyler police arrest 1 in connection with shooting near Hubbard Middle School
Logo
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy killed in traffic crash
Police approach a pile of belongings near where the body was reported.
Body found in woods near Tyler loop

Latest News

One of the initial photos of the Neches River Wildfire in Tyler County, taken on Aug. 29.
Tyler County Neches River Wildfire pulls together resources from across state
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Wednesday 8-30-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Wednesday 8-30-23
Wildfire graphic
Anderson County wildfire burns 100 acres
Low Humidity and Warm Afternoon Temps today.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips