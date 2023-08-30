East Texas (KLTV) - The hot, but not humid weather will continue for the rest of the week. The high pressure that brings hotter temperatures will move back into the central portions of the nation this weekend, but thanks to the lasting effects of Idalia, it will be a much weaker high pressure than what we saw last week. That means temperatures will flirt with triple digits this weekend, but most of East Texas should stay just shy of the 100 degree mark. Slight chances for rain are back this weekend. It won’t be enough to cancel any outdoor plans, but a few isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon, especially in southern counties of Deep East Texas.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.