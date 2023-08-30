ERCOT issues conservation request for Wednesday
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve electricity on Wednesday, as operating reserves are expected to be low in the afternoon and evening.
The council said the low reserves are due to a high level of unexpected thermal generation outages and forecasted low wind generation. They are requesting Texas businesses and residents to conserve electricity use between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., if it is safe for them to do so.
