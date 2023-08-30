Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
ERCOT issues conservation request for Wednesday

Conservation appeal for Aug. 30
Conservation appeal for Aug. 30(ERCOT)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve electricity on Wednesday, as operating reserves are expected to be low in the afternoon and evening.

The council said the low reserves are due to a high level of unexpected thermal generation outages and forecasted low wind generation. They are requesting Texas businesses and residents to conserve electricity use between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., if it is safe for them to do so.

ERCOT supply and demand for Aug. 30
ERCOT supply and demand for Aug. 30(ERCOT)

For more information, visit the ERCOT website.

