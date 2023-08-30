Anderson County wildfire burns 100 acres
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A wildfire in Anderson County burned 100 acres and was 0 percent contained Wednesday evening.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the wildfire was southeast of Palestine, near the Cherokee County line. As of 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, the fire has consumed 100 acres and was 0 percent contained.
