WATCH: Comedian Tom Papa talks upcoming Longview show, evolution of comedy

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tom Papa has spent years behind the mic as a stand-up comedian, toured with Jerry Seinfeld, acted and now he’s coming to LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center. Papa will perform his stand-up act next month and East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea had a chance to talk to him about how he views the evolution of comedy over the years and what people can expect from his show.

Papa will be at the Belcher Center on Saturday, Sept. 16. Tickets are available to purchase at his website, tompapa.com.

