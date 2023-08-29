Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler woman avoids prison for forging signatures to sell land

By JD Conte
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman has pleaded guilty to forging signatures so she could sell her property.

Prosecutors said that Eva Nell Sealey, 68, forged the signatures of her neighbors and a notary in an attempt to sell property that was subject to restrictions from a land covenant. The covenant required Sealey to obtain the approval of her neighbors in order to sell her land.

In exchange for the plea, Sealey accepted a five-year deferred prison sentence for forgery of a financial instrument. She is due back in court on Sept. 29 for a restitution hearing.

Eva Nell Sealey
Eva Nell Sealey(Smith County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

