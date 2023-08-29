Tyler woman avoids prison for forging signatures to sell land

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman has pleaded guilty to forging signatures so she could sell her property.

Prosecutors said that Eva Nell Sealey, 68, forged the signatures of her neighbors and a notary in an attempt to sell property that was subject to restrictions from a land covenant. The covenant required Sealey to obtain the approval of her neighbors in order to sell her land.

In exchange for the plea, Sealey accepted a five-year deferred prison sentence for forgery of a financial instrument. She is due back in court on Sept. 29 for a restitution hearing.

Eva Nell Sealey (Smith County Sheriff's Office)

