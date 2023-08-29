Tyler police searching for additional suspect in Liberty Arms apartment shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is searching for a third suspect suspected of involvement in a shooting at a North Tyler apartment complex in May.

Investigators have obtained warrants for Delon Williams, 18, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.

Two arrests have already been made in connection with the May 22 shooting at Liberty Arms apartment complex. No injuries were reported, but Kerick Johnson, 18, of Tyler, was arrested the same day on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon, while Marqus Gray, 21, of Tyler, was arrested weeks later on June 5 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct. Gray remains in the Smith County Jail with bonds totaling $605,500.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Williams is asked to please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

Previous reporting:

Affidavit provides details on shootout at Tyler apartment complex

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.