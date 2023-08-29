Tyler police arrest 1 in connection with shooting near Hubbard Middle School

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting that occurred near Hubbard Middle School.

Reports of a shooting near Hubbard Middle School came in just before 3 p.m. on Monday. Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said shots were fired near the construction site of the new Hubbard campus across from Rose Rudman Park. Bullet casings from both a pistol and a rifle were found on the side of the road once police arrived. One person, Wille Ogilvie, 18, was injured in the shooting and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Hubbard Middle School is under secure status after a shooting near the new campus construction site Monday.

As of Tuesday morning, Erbaugh said four subjects were contacted at the location who, just prior to the shooting, had been involved in a physical altercation at Rose Rudman Park with others who have not yet been identified.

Erbaugh said their investigation led police to a nearby residence. After a search warrant was obtained, Erbaugh said multiple weapons were found, including pistols and long guns, all of which were seized.

Jace Ogilvie, 17, has been arrested and charged with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony. He is booked into the Smith County Jail but a bond amount has not yet been set.

Erbaugh said further arrests and charges are pending as the investigation continues. The Tyler Police Departments asks anyone with information about this incident to contact Tyler Police Investigators.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.