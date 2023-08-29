Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Tyler police arrest 1 in connection with shooting near Hubbard Middle School

Jace Ogilvie
Jace Ogilvie(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting that occurred near Hubbard Middle School.

Reports of a shooting near Hubbard Middle School came in just before 3 p.m. on Monday. Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said shots were fired near the construction site of the new Hubbard campus across from Rose Rudman Park. Bullet casings from both a pistol and a rifle were found on the side of the road once police arrived. One person, Wille Ogilvie, 18, was injured in the shooting and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Hubbard Middle School is under secure status after a shooting near the new campus construction...
Hubbard Middle School is under secure status after a shooting near the new campus construction site Monday.

As of Tuesday morning, Erbaugh said four subjects were contacted at the location who, just prior to the shooting, had been involved in a physical altercation at Rose Rudman Park with others who have not yet been identified.

Erbaugh said their investigation led police to a nearby residence. After a search warrant was obtained, Erbaugh said multiple weapons were found, including pistols and long guns, all of which were seized.

Jace Ogilvie, 17, has been arrested and charged with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony. He is booked into the Smith County Jail but a bond amount has not yet been set.

Erbaugh said further arrests and charges are pending as the investigation continues. The Tyler Police Departments asks anyone with information about this incident to contact Tyler Police Investigators.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police approach a pile of belongings near where the body was reported.
Body found in woods near Tyler loop
Hubbard Middle School is under secure status after a shooting near the new campus construction...
Tyler police investigate shooting near Hubbard Middle School
Murchison teen killed in crash near Athens
Tramaine Rondell Dunn
Police release names of victim, suspect in fatal Marshall shooting
John Lee Smith III
Man out on bond for murder arrested after life-threatening shooting in Longview

Latest News

Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies put up signs alerting residents to the burn ban in...
Running list of burn bans in East Texas
Three Tesla chargers are located in Lindale.
New Texas law will charge electric vehicle drivers an extra $200 fee when renewing their vehicle registration
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday’s Weather: Plenty of sunshine today with highs back in the 90s
Cushing ISD school buses face difficulties in triple-digit heat