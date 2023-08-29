Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas coach Sarkisian says Yormark likely won’t get holiday invite before Big 12 exit

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian figures Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark won’t be sitting down to break bread with the Longhorns this season, Texas’ last in the league
(WKYT)
By JIM VERTUNO
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian figures Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark won’t be sitting down to break bread with the Longhorns this season, Texas’ last in the league.

Sarkisian was asked Monday at his weekly news conference about Yormark's recent comment telling Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire that his team "better take care of business" when the Red Raiders play Texas the day after Thanksgiving.

While Yormark said he'll be in Austin for the game, Sarkisian said not to expect an invitation to sit down for a Thanksgiving meal.

“You know, I got a letter from the commissioner about sportsmanship the day before that speech,” Sarkisian said Monday. “So, I’m trying to figure out what are we promoting to our student-athletes and then to go say those type of things. So I’m not guessing that he’s going to be having his Thanksgiving dinner with us the night before that game.”

The No. 11 Longhorns open the season at home Saturday against Rice.

Texas and No. 20 Oklahoma are going into their final Big 12 season before moving next year to the Southeastern Conference. When they announced two summers ago they were leaving, it was anticipated that they could remain through the 2024-25 academic year, coinciding with the league’s current media rights deal. But things have worked out for them to go after this season, amid other changes.

There will be 14 teams in the Big 12 this season, with BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF coming in before Texas and Oklahoma switch leagues. The Big 12 will grow to 16 teams next year with the additions of current Pac-12 teams Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and No. 14 Utah.

“Candidly, we were able to get Texas and Oklahoma out a year early. That was a big deal for us, and I think all of you,” Yormark told the Raider Club kickoff luncheon last week, drawing applause from Tech fans.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

