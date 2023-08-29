Smith County Commissioners accept funds for AKC Pet Disaster Relief Trailer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - When disasters happen, your first thoughts may be your family, your home, food and transportation. But pets are also affected in an emergency, often without as much support, until now.

The Smith County Commissioners met Tuesday and took action to accept grant and relief funds for the American Kennel Club (AKC) Pet Disaster Relief Trailer. This trailer will act as a roll out lost and found.

Brandon Moore, Emergency Management Coordinator for the county, said in recent disasters, pet owners were reluctant to evacuate a disaster area because they couldn’t take their pets with them.

“This is a decades old problem. In fact, the Pet Act of 2006 originally addressed it and that was in 2006. With this AKC trailer we will be able to address that problem without further cost to the taxpayers,” Moore said.

The county had to receive a minimum of $12,000 dollars in sponsorship pledges, AKC Reunite then pledges the rest.

“They sponsor it directly to AKC, they get their logo on the trailer and AKC delivers the trailer to us, “Moore said.

The trailer comes equipped with crates, carriers, litter, collars, leashes, a microchip scanner, fans, generators and more.

“The 16-foot comes with 80 crates, and we will have local agreements with shelters to co-locate them with their owners,” Moore said.

Moore said there is no timeline on when the trailer will be delivered in Smith County, but he knows this is very much needed.

“Smith County is obviously getting more populated, with more population becomes more pets and we want to be able to house both in a disaster situation,” Moore said.

They are still working on scenarios of when the trail would be deployed.

These trailers have been used across the country specifically in the aftermath of California wildfires and flooding in North Carolina.

