Marshall man accused of theft, trespassing

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man has been arrested for allegedly stealing from a home on East Bowie Street.

At about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a burglary that the caller said had just occurred. According to a release from the Marshall Police Department, the caller gave a description of the suspect, and someone matching those details was detained within 30 minutes.

Police alleged that James Udell Coleman, 48, was found to be in possession of property stolen from a local business. He was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail on charges of criminal trespass and theft. Bond has not yet been set.

