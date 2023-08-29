Man sentenced to 4 years for drunken driving motorcycle death in Gregg County

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man accused in the drunken driving death of his passenger during a 2020 motorcycle wreck pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

Sammie Leslie Vail, 42, pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter in connection with the death of Ashley Pilgrim Vail, 37, who was killed in a wreck on Sept. 8, 2020.

According to a crash report, Vail was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson southeast on County Road 3567 in Gregg County at 12:48 a.m., could not drive in a single lane, and ran off the road to the left. The report said he ran between a power pole and guide wire, striking the power pole with the left side of the motorcycle. He then hit a parked 18-wheeler trailer with the front of the motorcycle, coming to a final rest upright facing southeast, partially wedged under the trailer. Neither person was wearing a helmet, and the report said Ashley Vail died at the scene.

Sammie Vail was sentenced to four years in TDCJ on Aug. 29 in the courtroom of Judge J. Scott Novy. He will be eligible for parole after half of that time has been served.

Vail also faces charges in Harrison County for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, with a pre-trial hearing scheduled for Sept. 12.

Sammie Vail (Source: Gregg County Jail) (Gregg County Jail)

