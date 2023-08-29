Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Man sentenced to 4 years for drunken driving motorcycle death in Gregg County

Sammie Leslie Vail, 42, pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter in connection with the death of Ashley Pilgrim Vail, who was killed in a 2020 wreck.
By Jamey Boyum and Brittany Hunter
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man accused in the drunken driving death of his passenger during a 2020 motorcycle wreck pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

Sammie Leslie Vail, 42, pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter in connection with the death of Ashley Pilgrim Vail, 37, who was killed in a wreck on Sept. 8, 2020.

According to a crash report, Vail was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson southeast on County Road 3567 in Gregg County at 12:48 a.m., could not drive in a single lane, and ran off the road to the left. The report said he ran between a power pole and guide wire, striking the power pole with the left side of the motorcycle. He then hit a parked 18-wheeler trailer with the front of the motorcycle, coming to a final rest upright facing southeast, partially wedged under the trailer. Neither person was wearing a helmet, and the report said Ashley Vail died at the scene.

Sammie Vail was sentenced to four years in TDCJ on Aug. 29 in the courtroom of Judge J. Scott Novy. He will be eligible for parole after half of that time has been served.

Vail also faces charges in Harrison County for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, with a pre-trial hearing scheduled for Sept. 12.

Sammie Vail (Source: Gregg County Jail)
Sammie Vail (Source: Gregg County Jail)(Gregg County Jail)

Related:

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police approach a pile of belongings near where the body was reported.
Body found in woods near Tyler loop
Hubbard Middle School was under secure status after a shooting near the new campus construction...
Tyler police investigate shooting near Hubbard Middle School
Murchison teen killed in crash near Athens
Tramaine Rondell Dunn
Police release names of victim, suspect in fatal Marshall shooting
John Lee Smith III
Man out on bond for murder arrested after life-threatening shooting in Longview

Latest News

Jace Ogilvie
Tyler police arrest 1 in connection with shooting near Hubbard Middle School
Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh
Tyler Police PIO gives update on shooting near Hubbard Middle School in Tyler
Sammie Leslie Vail pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter.
Courtroom Video: Man sentenced to 4 years for drunken driving motorcycle death in Gregg County
Gregg County District Attorney John Moore.
WebXtra: Gregg County district attorney’s office struggles with employee shortage