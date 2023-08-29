Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Houston's Jose Altuve hits 2-run homer to become 1st Astros player to hit for cycle since 2013

Jose Altuve hit a two-run home run over the Green Monster in the eighth inning to became just the ninth Houston tros player to hit for the cycle
Houston Astros
Houston Astros(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT
BOSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve hit a two-run home run over the Green Monster in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox on Monday night to became just the ninth Houston Astros player to hit for the cycle.

Altuve is the first Houston player to do it since Brandon Barnes against Seattle on July 19, 2013. The Astros led the Red Sox 13-4 in the ninth inning. Altuve is 4 for 6 on the night with four RBIs.

Altuve struck out swinging leading off the game, then followed it up with a double in the third inning, single in the fifth and triple in the sixth.

