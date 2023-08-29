Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Governor Abbott deploys hurricane response resources to Florida

Hurricane task force
Hurricane task force(Office of Greg Abbott)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) -Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to deploy Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Florida ahead of Hurricane Idalia on Tuesday.

“The State of Texas is sending personnel and resources to Florida as Hurricane Idalia prepares to make landfall in Florida tomorrow,” said Governor Abbott. “Texans understand the urgency of preparing hurricane disaster response and recovery efforts. Texas is swiftly deploying assets to assist our fellow Americans in Florida as they brace for this devastating storm. Our country is stronger when we come together in times of crisis—and Texas is answering the call to support the people of Florida through this hurricane.”

Texas A&M Task Force 1 has deployed a Type 3 urban search-and-rescue teams consisting of 46 personnel, 4 boats, and 4 canines at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Texas A&M Task Force 1 functions as one of the 28 federal teams under FEMA’s National Urban Search and Rescue System and is one of two statewide search-and-rescue teams under the direction of the TDEM. Texas A&M Task Force 1 is sponsored by the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX), a member of The Texas A&M University System, and is headquartered in College Station, Texas.

