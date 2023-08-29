Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas!  It’s been another nice day today and this kind of weather looks to continue for the rest of the week.  Temperatures will be hot, but northeast winds keep humidity low, so it’s still comfortable even in the heat of the afternoon.  The National Hurricane Center continues to track Hurricane Idalia as it heads closer to the Florida coastline.  It is expected to make landfall early tomorrow morning as a major hurricane.  Though all of the rain associated with Idalia will stay well east of our area, the low pressure from the storm will keep the high pressure at the upper levels from strengthening too much too quickly.  That means that even with rising temperatures into the weekend, most of East Texas should stay just shy of the triple digit mark.  A little more moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, bringing back slight chances for rain during the afternoon hours.

