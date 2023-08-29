Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

East Texas bullriders lead PBR team to 2nd-place finish at Austin event

Campbell won $8,000.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Crockett cowboy and Jasper cowboy competing on the premiere bullriding circuit led their team to a second-place finish at a competition in Austin.

Cooper Davis of Jasper and Boudreaux Campbell of Crockett are a part of the Carolina Cowboys. This is the second year of team competition on the PBR tour.

In the weekend event, Campbell had a successful ride on Hoka Hey for an 88.5 score. Davis had two successful rides, covering Empty Glass for an 84.75 and Pain Killer for an 83.75.

Davis earned $10,500 for his rides.

Davis earned $10,500 for his rides and Campbell won $8,000.

The Carolina Cowboys finished the event with a 2-1 record, second to the Austin Gamblers.

The Cowboys are fourth in the season standings with a record of 7-6.

Davis earned $10,500 for his rides.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police approach a pile of belongings near where the body was reported.
Body found in woods near Tyler loop
Hubbard Middle School was under secure status after a shooting near the new campus construction...
Tyler police investigate shooting near Hubbard Middle School
Murchison teen killed in crash near Athens
Body found behind store in Tyler
John Lee Smith III
Man out on bond for murder arrested after life-threatening shooting in Longview

Latest News

Red Zone Top 10
Chapel Hill jumps to No. 2 in Red Zone Top 10
Jasper's Cooper Davis scores 83.75 on Pain Killer
Jasper's Cooper Davis scores 83.75 on Pain Killer
Crockett's Boudreaux Campbell scores 88.5 on Hoka Hey
Crockett's Boudreaux Campbell scores 88.5 on Hoka Hey
Jasper's Cooper Davis scores 88.5 on Hoka Hey
Jasper's Cooper Davis scores 84.75 on Empty Glass