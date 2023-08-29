Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.(Dairy Queen)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Dairy Queen is celebrating its new fall menu with a special deal.

From Sept. 11-24, the restaurant chain is offering small Blizzards for 85 cents through the DQ app at participating locations.

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors: Pumpkin Pie, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough, Caramel Fudge Cheesecake, Oreo Hot Cocoa, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Pie, Choco Dipped Strawberry and the all-new Royal Reese’s Fluffernutter.

The fall menu Blizzards were made available on Monday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police approach a pile of belongings near where the body was reported.
Body found in woods near Tyler loop
Hubbard Middle School was under secure status after a shooting near the new campus construction...
Tyler police investigate shooting near Hubbard Middle School
Murchison teen killed in crash near Athens
Tramaine Rondell Dunn
Police release names of victim, suspect in fatal Marshall shooting
John Lee Smith III
Man out on bond for murder arrested after life-threatening shooting in Longview

Latest News

FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, waves goodbye as he tapes his final episode of...
Bob Barker to be honored with prime-time special
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks during a Fair-Side...
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez suspends his 2024 presidential bid after failing to qualify for debate
This photo, provided by MTA New York City Transit, shows water from a water main break...
127-year-old water main gives way under NYC’s Times Square, flooding streets, subway station
Sea Hag Marina in Steinhatchee, Florida, has prepared for Idalia by moving all their rental...
Hurricane Idalia chases Florida residents away from the coast, could come ashore as Category 3 storm
Jace Ogilvie
Tyler police arrest 1 in connection with shooting near Hubbard Middle School