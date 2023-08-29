Chapel Hill jumps to No. 2 in Red Zone Top 10

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - This week’s Top 10 features a lot of shaking up after some big Week 1 wins and losses by those featured.

1. Carthage- The Bulldogs extend their win streak to 17 as they open the 2023 campaign with a close, 23-20 win over Kilgore. Head Coach Scott Surratt and the Carthage team look to improve to 2-0 this week as they host Pittsburg for their first home game of the year.

2. Chapel Hill- Coach Riordan and the Bulldogs were featured in our first Game of the Week last week against Gilmer. The offense shined as they put up 71 on the Buckeyes, who historically have always featured a stout defense. Their week 2 matchup is no slouch either. The Van Vandals, coming off a comeback win against Pine Tree, travel to the east side of Tyler for a heavyweight East Texas matchup.

3. Timpson- The Bears had a lot to prove without one of the nation’s most sought-after recruits on the field. Terry Bussey is recovering from an offseason knee surgery and is expected to be back in the coming weeks. What does a Bussey-less Timpson team look like? Will the offense have the same explosiveness? Can the defense still create turnovers? Well, all those questions have been answered following last Thursday’s 50-13 win over Beckville. The offense was able to move the ball down the field efficiently while the defense continued to make key stops. Coach Therwhanger and company will travel an hour and a half to Jefferson in week 2.

4. Longview- Coach King and the Lobos fell in heartbreaking fashion to McKinney High last Thursday in a DFW-ETX battle for the ages. While they were on the losing side of a 23-21 scoreboard, there is still a ton of optimism in Longview. The green and gold travel to rival Marshall in week 2 as they hope to bounce back early in 2023.

5. Daingerfield- The Tigers’ offense showed up in a big way in their week 1 win over Gladewater. The Chase Johnson to Aeryn Hampton connection made a splash early and look for it to continue as the year goes on. Daingerfield travels to Tatum in week 2 to take on the Eagles.

6. Gilmer- When people say, “Gilmer put up 53 points last week.”, you expect to talk about a Buckeye win. But that wasn’t the case for week 1 against Chapel Hill. Coach Metzel’s team will travel to face the next team in our countdown in week 2 as the Buckeyes trek forward in the 2023 season and put last week’s loss behind them.

7. Kilgore- Kilgore gave Carthage a run for their money last week and nearly upset the top team in East Texas. Coach Fuller’s defense was able to contain Carthage last week and looks to keep that trend up this week as they host the Gilmer Buckeyes.

8. Price Carlisle- The Connor Sharp era in Carlisle began last Thursday with a double-digit home win. The Indians hosted, and defeated, the Harleton Wildcats 38-26. In week 2, they travel to Troup to continue their winning ways.

9. Winnsboro- The Red Raiders of Winnsboro made the jump inside the top 10 for the first time this season on the heels of a 59-6 road win over Paul Pewitt. Head Coach Josh Finney and his team, led by his son and quarterback Kyler, travel to Van Zandt County in week 2 as they take on the Canton Eagles.

10. Arp- The Tigers round out our week 2 top 10 after a big upset win over Joaquin. Coach Wes Schminkey’s team looks to improve to 2-0 this week as they travel to Garrison to take on the Bulldogs.

