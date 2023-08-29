Body found behind store in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A body was found behind a business on Highway 31 East and Loop 323 on Tuesday morning.

According to Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, the body was already partially decomposed and officers were unable to tell if it was a man or woman.

Authorities do not suspect foul play, and the body has been sent for autopsy.

This is the second body to be found in Tyler, after another was found on SSW Loop 323 on Monday.

