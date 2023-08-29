Angelina County wildfire burns 45 acres, 80 percent contained

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A wildfire in Angelina County spread to 45 acres Monday night.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is located northwest of Zavalla, just on the edge of the Angelina National Forest. The fire has spread to 45 acres and is 80 percent contained as of 9 p.m. Monday.

