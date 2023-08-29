Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Amarillo man indicted on charges for dealing drugs, having 76 firearms, 54 Glock switches

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said an Amarillo man was indicted on charges for dealing drugs and having 76 firearms and 54 Glock switches.

The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton said 28-year-old Gabriel Michael Rendon was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of machineguns, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm.

“Glock switches – inch-long devices that convert regular firearms into machineguns capable of a terrifyingly swift rate of fire – are proliferating rapidly in North Texas,” said U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton. “An armed drug trafficker is always bad news; a drug trafficker armed with a switch is exponentially more dangerous. We cannot and will not allow these devices to take over our streets.”

His wife, 26-year-old Jane Marie Burgess, was charged with false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

“Citizens of Amarillo can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that Mr. Rendon no longer terrorizes the streets of their city. Illegal firearms and illicit drugs are never a good combination, especially when those guns are possessed by a prohibited person. Together with the United States Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners, we will continue to pursue the worst of the worst lawbreakers living amongst us in our communities,” stated ATF Dallas Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek II.

According to the indictment, Rendon had 76 firearms, including 43 pistols, 23 rifles, four shotguns, and four revolvers.

He was legally barred from handling firearms because of an Arkansas state court conviction of possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, officials said.

Rendon also reportedly had at least 54 Glock switches, which are dangerous devices that convert regular semi-automatic pistols into machineguns that shoot continuously with a single press of the trigger.

Officials said Burgess bought guns for her husband by saying she was the buyer on the ATF Form 447. However, officials said she intended to hand the guns over to Rendon.

On July 26 during a search, Burgess told police that Rendon was armed at all times when at home, according to court documents.

If Rendon is convicted, he faces up to life in prison. If Burgess is convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives’ Dallas Field Division – Amarillo Resident Agency, the Amarillo Police Department, and the Randall County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police approach a pile of belongings near where the body was reported.
Body found in woods near Tyler loop
Hubbard Middle School was under secure status after a shooting near the new campus construction...
Tyler police investigate shooting near Hubbard Middle School
Murchison teen killed in crash near Athens
Tramaine Rondell Dunn
Police release names of victim, suspect in fatal Marshall shooting
John Lee Smith III
Man out on bond for murder arrested after life-threatening shooting in Longview

Latest News

Eva Nell Sealey
Tyler woman avoids prison for forging signatures to sell land
In exchange for a guilty plea, Eva Sealey accepted a five-year deferred prison sentence.
Courtroom Video: Tyler woman avoids prison for forging signatures to sell land
Jace Ogilvie
Tyler police arrest 1 in connection with shooting near Hubbard Middle School
Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh
Tyler Police PIO gives update on shooting near Hubbard Middle School in Tyler
Sammie Leslie Vail pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter.
Man sentenced to 4 years for drunken driving motorcycle death in Gregg County