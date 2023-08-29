Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Airline announces adults-only zone on international flight

The area is separated from the rest of the plane with walls and curtains and is only available...
The area is separated from the rest of the plane with walls and curtains and is only available to passengers 16 and over.(Corendon Flights)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A Dutch airline is introducing an adults-only zone on board one of its international flights.

According to a translated news release from Corendon Flights, the section is set up in the front of the aircraft with nine extra large seats with extra legroom and 93 standard seats.

The area is separated from the rest of the plane with walls and curtains and is only available to passengers 16 and over.

“We cater trying to appeal to travelers looking for some extra peace of mind during their flight,” Corendon founder Atilay Uslu said in a statement.

“We also believe this can have a positive effect on parents traveling with small children. They can enjoy the flight without worrying if their children make more noise.”

The adults-only zone is offered on Corendon flights between Amsterdam and Curacao and will start Nov. 3.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police approach a pile of belongings near where the body was reported.
Body found in woods near Tyler loop
Hubbard Middle School is under secure status after a shooting near the new campus construction...
Tyler police investigate shooting near Hubbard Middle School
Murchison teen killed in crash near Athens
Tramaine Rondell Dunn
Police release names of victim, suspect in fatal Marshall shooting
John Lee Smith III
Man out on bond for murder arrested after life-threatening shooting in Longview

Latest News

Logo
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy killed in traffic crash
Body found behind store in Tyler
The incident occured at 33rd Street uptown 6 station on Monday around 5:30 p.m.
WATCH: Man lights newspapers on fire in New York subway, throws it at school kids, onto tracks
Tyler and Riley Morrison are recovering after being struck by lightning during Friday’s severe...
Brothers recovering after being struck by lightning
House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R. La., arrives for the State Dinner with President...
No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise diagnosed with blood cancer, undergoing treatment