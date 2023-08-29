Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Pleasant Mornings / Warm Afternoons ahead.
Mild Mornings/Hot afternoons ahead.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Lots of sunshine and it looks like we will stay away from the triple digit high temperatures for a while. The Labor Day Weekend is ahead, and it appears to be hot, but we do stay away from record high temperatures. Slight chances for a few showers over southern counties Sunday through Tuesday of next week. Below Normal Low Temperatures expected this week with above normal highs...but again, we stay away from records and triple digit highs through Labor Day. Hurricane Idalia is likely to continue strengthening as it moves northward toward the NW Florida Coastline. According to the National Hurricane Center, landfall should be near 9 AM tomorrow morning, north of Cedar Key, Florida. It is likely to be a Major Hurricane at that time...Category 3. There will be no impacts to Texas/East Texas. Have a great Tuesday.

