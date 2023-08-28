Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Winona Elementary closed for Monday classes due to flooding

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - Winona ISD announced early Monday morning that Winona Elementary School will be closed Monday morning due to flooding in some areas from overnight rain.

According to a press release by the Winona ISD, all other campuses will remain open and classes are expected to resume tomorrow at their regularly scheduled times.

There have been no reports of any damages or injuries.

