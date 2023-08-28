Wildfire in Clay County 100 percent contained, burns over two thousand acres

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - As of 12:26 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, the Loop 82 Fire in Clay County is 100 percent contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Crews have been using engines, bulldozers, and hand crews to control the fire and maintain their lines between the burned and unburned fuel.

The fire has burned 2,187 acres, and the cause is still undetermined. Once the crews fully contain the blaze, they will investigate the fire’s cause.

The fire did spark up in green spots on Monday, August 28 but it is 100 percent contained.

“When you’re dealing with fuel conditions like this, it tends to be a dirty burn and a dirty burn means that they’re pockets of green, green meaning unburned fuel vs. the black which is burnt fuel” Texas Loop Fire PIO, Bill Sweeney said.

The Texas A&M Forest Service reports no injuries or deaths caused by the fire.

A wildfire burned land from Doss Loop to US 82.

A resident in the area said he had lost some land, but firefighters and the Texas A&M Forest Service were able to cut off the flames’ path and save his home. He said there were hot spots all over the area where the fire had been put out, and crews were working to put them out to prevent any more flames from flaring up.

However, he said his neighbor was not as lucky and lost almost all their land but could account for all their cattle.

For more updates, you can visit LoopFire.

