Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Wildfire in Clay County 100 percent contained, burns over two thousand acres

Wild fire in Clay County burns over a thousand acres
Wild fire in Clay County burns over a thousand acres(KAUZ Channel 6)
By Blake Hill and Ernest Strawther III
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - As of 12:26 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, the Loop 82 Fire in Clay County is 100 percent contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Crews have been using engines, bulldozers, and hand crews to control the fire and maintain their lines between the burned and unburned fuel.

The fire has burned 2,187 acres, and the cause is still undetermined. Once the crews fully contain the blaze, they will investigate the fire’s cause.

The fire did spark up in green spots on Monday, August 28 but it is 100 percent contained.

“When you’re dealing with fuel conditions like this, it tends to be a dirty burn and a dirty burn means that they’re pockets of green, green meaning unburned fuel vs. the black which is burnt fuel” Texas Loop Fire PIO, Bill Sweeney said.

The Texas A&M Forest Service reports no injuries or deaths caused by the fire.

A wildfire burned land from Doss Loop to US 82.

A resident in the area said he had lost some land, but firefighters and the Texas A&M Forest Service were able to cut off the flames’ path and save his home. He said there were hot spots all over the area where the fire had been put out, and crews were working to put them out to prevent any more flames from flaring up.

However, he said his neighbor was not as lucky and lost almost all their land but could account for all their cattle.

For more updates, you can visit LoopFire.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police approach a pile of belongings near where the body was reported.
Body found in woods near Tyler loop
Hubbard Middle School was under secure status after a shooting near the new campus construction...
Tyler police investigate shooting near Hubbard Middle School
Murchison teen killed in crash near Athens
Body found behind store in Tyler
John Lee Smith III
Man out on bond for murder arrested after life-threatening shooting in Longview

Latest News

Gregg County district attorney’s office struggles with employee shortage
Gregg County district attorney’s office struggles with employee shortage
U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service drone specialist Charles Davis discusses private...
U.S. Forest Service talks dangers of flying drones over East Texas wildfire crews
HB 611 goes into effect Friday.
Tyler lawyer discusses new Texas crackdown on doxxing
When disasters happen, your first thoughts may be your family, home, food and transportation....
Smith County Commissioners accept funds for AKC Pet Disaster Relief Trailer
New Texas law requiring ID at traffic stops to go into effect Friday
New Texas law requiring ID at traffic stops to go into effect Friday