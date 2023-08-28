Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler rivals clash in Week 2 Game of the Week

By Michael Coleman
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Lions escaped after a five-overtime win against Marshall to open the season at Rose Stadium. It is first-year coach Rashaun Woods winning debut game.

Winning 38-36, now the Lions look to host the cross-town rivals Tyler Legacy.

The Red Raiders, like the Lions, have a new head coach in Beau Trahan. Legacy lost to the Lufkin Panthers 31-7.

Another layer for this Smith County rivalry is both coaches are friends from their Oklahoma days. So that’s an added twist to this rivalry that enters a new era.

