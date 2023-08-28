Tyler police investigate shooting near Hubbard Middle School

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hubbard Middle School is under secure status after a shooting near the new campus construction site Monday.

As of 3:50 p.m., Hubbard Middle School has gotten an all-clear status according to Tyler ISD.

Reports of a shooting near Hubbard Middle School came in just before 3 p.m. Tyler Police Department PIO Andy Erbaugh confirmed that shots were fired near the construction site of the new Hubbard campus near Rose Rudman Park.

According to Erbaugh, one victim is in the hospital, and at least one of two suspects are involved and at large. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Bullet casings were found on the side of the road once police arrived. The victim is awake and alert, Erbaugh said in a briefing just before 4 p.m. Police are searching Rose Rudman and nearby homes as tips come in. Erbaugh said there were several witnesses who remained on the scene.

Hubbard was under secure status following the incident, and New Copeland Road was shut down as investigators secured the scene. Students and staff at the school were not in danger, Tyler ISD spokesperson Jennifer Hines said after the incident.

The Tyler ISD website says that “secure” status means that students remain inside buildings and continue business as usual. Teachers increase situational awareness, ensure that all students are in classrooms and accounted for, and conduct business as usual.

Police urge anyone who sees someone suspicious in the Tyler area to call 911, and do not approach the individual.

