Tyler man pleads guilty to abandoning infant on side of road

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas man pleaded guilty on Monday to abandoning his one-year-old child on a busy Tyler road.

On January 11, Paul Hanna, 37, was arrested on a charged of driving while intoxicated. He was later charged with abandoning or endangering a child after police found the child in a car seat on the side of Rhones Quarter Road.

On January 10, Tyler police responded to a call regarding an abounded child near the intersection of Rhones Quarter Road and Shiloh Road. What they didn’t know is that they already had the suspect in custody.

The child was first discovered by a cyclist.

“I was about right there where that mailbox is and I just saw this little object about right here and I couldn’t tell what it was at first. I thought maybe it was a like a dumped-over trash can or something,” said Braxton Warren in a January interview.

Police connected the dots between the site of the child discovery and Hanna’s arrest after he was found allegedly intoxicated at the wheel at a CEFCO gas station nearby.

“You know, I’ve got children, and I’ve got young children and something like this is really, you know hard for us to work,” said Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh in a January interview. “We’re just mainly happy, number one, that the child is okay, and that (Hanna) is in the jail, and further charges are pending because that could have turned out worse and we’re very happy it didn’t.”

Despite the guilty plea, Hanna did not reach a sentencing agreement with prosecutors, and could face up to 20 years in prison, in addition to a $10,000 fine.

Hanna is due back in court on October 6 for sentencing.

