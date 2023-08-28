Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Fire rescue helicopter crashes, injuring 2 in Florida, authorities say

A medical rescue helicopter crashed Monday near Fort Lauderdale, injuring two people. (Credit: Courtesy Buck Daily via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A medical rescue helicopter crashed Monday near Fort Lauderdale, injuring two people, authorities said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said one of its fire-rescue helicopters crashed near the Pompano Beach Airpark shortly before 9 a.m. In a statement, the office said two people were hurt. It did not give their conditions or names. Further details were not immediately released.

A video posted online shows flames coming from the midsection of the helicopter as it is trailed by a long plume of smoke. The helicopter then appears to break in half as it begins to spiral, plunging to the ground.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after shooting, fight among more than 50 people in Marshall
The crash happened in the 900 block of CR 1806.
5 taken to hospital after ATV crash in Van Zandt County
Tyler police ask for information on suspect after woman shot
Dispatch was notified by Apple’s crash detection services.
Payne Springs firemen respond to rollover wreck, say driver left scene
Smoke rises from a wildfire along Highway 59, near the Panola/Shelby County line.
Evacuations lifted around 108-acre wildfire at Panola-Shelby County line, now fully contained

Latest News

Rite Aid is reportedly preparing to file bankruptcy, according to a report in the Wall Street...
Rite Aid preparing bankruptcy filing to avoid opioid lawsuits, report says
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, May 9, 2023, in Miami....
As Idalia nears, Florida officials warn of ‘potentially widespread’ gas contamination: What to know
Dakota Sedberry
Longview man charged in connection with early August shooting
FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31,...
American Airlines fined $4.1 million for dozens of long tarmac delays that trapped passengers