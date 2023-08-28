Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Six Arrested in Human Trafficking Operation in Downtown Lubbock(KCBD Staff)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - Six people were arrested in conjunction with a one-day human trafficking operation in Downtown Lubbock.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, Homeland Security, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Lubbock Fire Department conducted the operation on August 25th.

The operation resulted in one felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution and five arrest for misdemeanor prostitution.

  • Sharah Ranson , 33

Assault on Police Officer

Resisting arrest o Prostitution

  • Faith Garza, 24

Prostitution

LPD Warrants x 5

  • Timothy Houghtaling, 52

Solicitation of Prostitution

  • She’Vontavia Bell , 29

Prostitution

  • Ravyn Norwood, 26

Prostitution

  • Kiana Banks, 20

Prostitution

