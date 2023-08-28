Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police release names of victim, suspect in fatal Marshall shooting

Tramaine Rondell Dunn
Tramaine Rondell Dunn(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the names of those involved in a fatal shooting that took place in Marshall on Satuday night.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Francis Street at about 9:03 p.m. after receiving a call about the shooting, according to a release from the Marshall Police Department. Upon arrival, witnesses told officers the shooting suspect was sitting in a white car nearby. Tramaine Rondell Dunn, 40, of Marshall, was found in the car and detained.

Police found Russell Dale Crawford Shyne, 36, with a gunshot wound to his abdomen and attempted to give him aid. Shyne was then taken to a hospital nearby, where he died of his injuries, the release said.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said in a previous release that a fight among more than 50 people broke out at the hospital and was dispersed by a joint effort between the police and deputies.

Based on evidence gathered at the scene and witness statements, Dunn was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail on a charge of murder. His bond has not yet been set.

