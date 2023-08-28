New Summerfield High School, residents homes damaged by overnight storm
Published: Aug. 28, 2023
NEW SUMMERFIELD, Texas (KLTV) - An overnight storm damaged various New Summerfield residents homes and the New Summerfield High School.
Images shared with us show the extent of the damages that the New Summerfield campus sustained.
Several residents also reported damages to their homes.
Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries.
