New Summerfield High School, residents homes damaged by overnight storm

NEW SUMMERFIELD, Texas (KLTV) - An overnight storm damaged various New Summerfield residents homes and the New Summerfield High School.

Images shared with us show the extent of the damages that the New Summerfield campus sustained.

(Casey Davis)

(Casey Davis)

Several residents also reported damages to their homes.

(Casey Davis)

(Casey Davis)

Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.