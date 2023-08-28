Murchison teen killed in crash near Athens

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Murchison teenager was killed and an Athens man was injured in a wreck Sunday evening.

The crash took place at about 7:39 p.m. on TX-19 roughly 0.3 miles east of Athens, according to a DPS report.

Declan Allen Buss, 16, was driving east on TX-19 in a Chrysler Sebring when he lost control and traveled into the westbound lane, the report said, noting the road was wet from recent rain. Buss’ vehicle was struck by a Lincoln Corsair driven by Harold Ray Rash, 87, DPS said.

Buss was pronounced dead at the scene, and Rash was taken to UT Health. The degree of Rash’s injuries was not released. Both drivers are reported to have been wearing seatbelts.

DPS said investigation is ongoing.

