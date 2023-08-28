Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mount Pleasant man arrested in connection with kidnapping

Javier Villarreal Amador
Javier Villarreal Amador(Camp County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Mount Pleasant man was arrested Thursday in connection with a kidnapping.

A deputy was dispatched to an apartment complex in Pittsburg on July 20 after receiving a report of a woman being held captive, according to a release from the Camp County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, Javier Villarreal Amador, 22, had already fled the scene, but an investigator interviewed the victim and a person who said they had given Amador a ride to Mount Pleasant, the release stated.

“The victim had several injuries where Amador had recently struck her with a pistol as well as old injuries from previous beatings,” the investigator said.

Amador was caught on Aug. 24 and has been charged with aggravated kidnapping. He was booked into jail and bonded out two days later on Aug. 26.

