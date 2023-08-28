Mount Pleasant man accused of having hundreds of child porn images

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - A Mount Pleasant man was arrested for allegedly having hundreds of child pornography images and videos.

Robert Shane Ryan, 47, was arrested on Aug. 19 for allegedly soliciting a minor online. He was booked into the Titus County Jail but posted $30,000 bond and was released on Aug. 21.

After further investigation, officers discovered that Ryan was in possession of over 500 images and videos of child pornography, Mount Pleasant police said in a release. He was arrested a second time on Aug. 25 on five charges of possession, with total bond set at $500,000.

Mount Pleasant police said they had investigated Ryan before after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children related to child pornography. Police said Ryan was using social media for his online communication and to obtain illegal material.

