Man out on bond for murder arrested after life-threatening shooting in Longview

John Lee Smith III
John Lee Smith III(Gregg County Sheriff's Office)
By Brittany Hunter
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man has been arrested for allegedly shooting someone while out on bond for a murder charge dating to July 2022.

John Lee Smith III, 25, was arrested on Friday after Longview police determined he was a suspect in a life-threatening shooting that took place on Aug. 23.

Police said the shooting took place in Longview, and the victim was taken to a hospital in Tyler with life-threatening injuries. A warrant was obtained for Smith on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with this case.

However, Smith was already out on bond for charges of murder and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with another shooting that took place in Longview on July 21, 2022. In that case, a woman alleged Smith, her boyfriend at the time, had shot the father of her children, Phillip Hudson, 31. Smith was arrested that same day, but he was released on Apr. 3, 2023, after posting $125,000 bond.

On Aug. 25, Longview SWAT served an arrest warrant at a local residence and took Smith into custody without incident. He was booked into the Gregg County Jail with bond set at $250,000.

Police have said investigation is ongoing. If you have any related information, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police Detectives at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867). Information can also be submitted online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

