Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Lufkin police find man dead in truck

No arrests have been made at this time.
No arrests have been made at this time.(MGN)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Police responded to a call Monday morning in which a man was found deceased in his vehicle at Kiwanis Park.

The call came in around 9 a.m. as a welfare check on an unresponsive man in a truck parked across from McDonald’s on South First Street. Officers arrived to find that the man was deceased.

Authorities said the man’s death does not appear to be suspicious in nature. An autopsy was ordered by acting Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Wes Suiter.

The City of Lufkin said they are withholding the man’s name until Tuesday to allow for the notification of extended family.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after shooting, fight among more than 50 people in Marshall
Police approach a pile of belongings near where the body was reported.
Body found in woods near Tyler loop
The crash happened in the 900 block of CR 1806.
5 taken to hospital after ATV crash in Van Zandt County
Tyler police ask for information on suspect after woman shot
Dispatch was notified by Apple’s crash detection services.
Payne Springs firemen respond to rollover wreck, say driver left scene

Latest News

WebXtra: ‘I’m all for it’: Overton resident, former NASA engineer talks successful SpaceX launch
‘I’m all for it’: Overton resident, former NASA engineer talks successful SpaceX launch
Cushing ISD school buses face difficulties in triple-digit heat
John Lee Smith III
Man out on bond for murder arrested after life-threatening shooting in Longview
Coast Guard spot missing Lake Livingston boater from helicopter