Lt. Gov. appoints Kaufman County appeals court judge as impeachment counsel

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - An appeals court justice who covered Kaufman County has been appointed to provide legal counsel to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick during the impeachment trial of suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Justice Lana Myers served as Justice of the Texas Fifth Court of Appeals, Place 4, from 2009-2022, covering Dallas, Collin, Grayson, Hunt, Rockwall, and Kaufman Counties. Justice Myers was judge of the Dallas County 203rd District Court from 1995-2009 and served as an Assistant District Attorney for Dallas County from 1982-1994. Myers received her undergraduate and law degrees from Baylor University.

“Today, pursuant to the Rules of Impeachment adopted by the members of the Senate, I am pleased to appoint Justice Lana Myers to assist me during the upcoming impeachment trial which starts on September 5,” Patrick said in a statement. “Justice Myers is an extremely well-qualified candidate with courtroom experience as an attorney and a judge.”

