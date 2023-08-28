Longview man charged in connection with early August shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department have charged a man in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this month.

According to Sgt. Brandon Thornton of the Longview Police Department, Dakota Sedberry, 32, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Thursday, Aug. 10 shooting of an adult female and a teenager at a residence in the 700 block of Alta Street. Sedberry has been booked in the Gregg County Jail since Tuesday, Aug. 15. His bond for the aggravated assault charge is set at $250,000.

Investigators said the shooting took place outside the residence and that they believe there is a connection between the suspect and the victims.

