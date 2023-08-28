Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview man charged in connection with early August shooting

Dakota Sedberry
Dakota Sedberry(Gregg County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department have charged a man in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this month.

According to Sgt. Brandon Thornton of the Longview Police Department, Dakota Sedberry, 32, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Thursday, Aug. 10 shooting of an adult female and a teenager at a residence in the 700 block of Alta Street. Sedberry has been booked in the Gregg County Jail since Tuesday, Aug. 15. His bond for the aggravated assault charge is set at $250,000.

Investigators said the shooting took place outside the residence and that they believe there is a connection between the suspect and the victims.

